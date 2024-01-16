Big helicopter spotted flying low over Joe Rich

Photo: Jarret Radomske A large search and rescue style helicopter flew over the Joe Rich area for about an hour on Tuesday.

What appeared to be military search and rescue helicopters were seen flying low over the Joe Rich area Tuesday afternoon.

One resident who spotted the aircraft in the vicinity of the gravel pit on Philpott Road posted photos to the Highway 33 and Joe Rich Valley News Facebook group.

He saw one helicopter landed "on top" for about 30 minutes and was flying around for about an hour before leaving shortly after 4 p.m. Another person who commented on the post said they believed two choppers were in the area, and speculated it could be a training exercise.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said it was not involved in a rescue in that area.

The photos shared with Castanet appear to show a large, yellow Cormorant helicopter, like those used by the Canadian military. We reached out to Kelowna International Airport and 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 19 Wing Comox, but did not get a response by the time of publication.