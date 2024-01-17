Kelowna's Troika Management has purchased three lots on Barlee Road for redevelopment

Photo: William Wright Commercial

Kelowna-based Troika Management has completed a three-lot land assembly just west of Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

The real estate firm of William Wright Commercial announced the sale Tuesday afternoon.

The three properties at 1857, 1869, and 1879 Barlee Road total approximately an acre in size.

The selling price was $7.250 million.

It's anticipated the properties will be redeveloped into much needed purpose-built rental units.

It is within a transit supportive area and a neighbourhood expected to transition in the coming years.

The area has a future land use designation of village centre within the 2040 official community plan.