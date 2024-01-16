Ten to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall in Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna says its crews are ready to tackle what Mother Nature has in store for the next 24 hours.

With as much as 10 to 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall in the city beginning sometime tonight, officials say they have spent the past few days resupplying the sand shed and have pre-treated roads in anticipation.

The city issued a snow event advisory, meaning a temporary parking ban is in effect for snow routes on Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden areas, Dilworth and Kirschner mountains, McKinley Beach, Quail Ridge and areas of the South Mission.

“Residents are asked to be patient as crews will be focusing on clearing roadways and laying sand on priority one and two routes before attending to local roads in neighbourhoods,” said roadways operation manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger.

“Residents not living on a snow route are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help plows clear the snow from curb to curb safely and quickly.”

The city reminds residents roads are cleared and de-iced on a priority basis.

Priority 1 includes high traffic areas such as Gordon Drive, Priority 2 include collector roads such as Richter street, bus zones and emergency vehicle stations while Priority 3 and 4 include residential roadways.

The province is responsible for clearing highways 97 and 33.

Residents and business owners are also reminded they are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks directly adjacent to their property. You are encouraged to lend assistance to those who have a hard time shoveling snow.