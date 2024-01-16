Kelowna man accused of running Fort McMurray drug trafficking ring

Photo: The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team Cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine and Xanax were found during an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Fort McMurray and Edmonton called "Project Flip."

A Kelowna man is among five people accused of running a drug trafficking network in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.

The arrests were made as a result of Project Flip, an investigation which began back in 2021 that has resulted in the seizure of nearly $250,000 worth of drugs and cash.

Police say search warrants were conducted in both Fort McMurray and Kelowna, B.C. and resulted in three homes being searched and five arrests.

Kelowna man Braeden Kreutzer, 25, is facing conspiracy to traffic drugs and drug trafficking charges. Also charged are Theresa Lemky, Adam Osman, Martin Spiegelberg and Joshua Siojo — all from Alberta.

The arrests were made between Dec. 12 and 15, 2023 and all five suspects have been identified as key figures in the Fort McMurray illegal drug trade.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team in Fort McMurray seized 2,300 grams of cocaine, 792 grams of suspected buffing agents, and almost $30,000 in cash.

Smaller quantities of methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine, and illicit Xanax were also seized during the investigation.

“Project Flip is a great example of an investigation being worked on from the ground up. We were able to work with the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment to target street-level dealers, and from there built a successful investigation that toppled the network and supply,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Wait, ALERT Fort McMurray.

A total of 14 criminal charges were laid against the five suspects. All of the suspects have been released from police custody and are awaiting their court dates.