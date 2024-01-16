Living Things Festival lights up Kelowna through the dark, cold days of winter

Photo: Living Spring Festival Denise Kenney is the star of Canary, a a show combining the poetic and imaginative possibilities of physical theatre, object theatre, and audience participation with the Ted Talk aesthetic.

It’s the perfect way to wile away the cold, dark days of winter.

The Living Things Festival brings boundary-pushing live performance and art to several venues in Kelowna Cultural District starting this weekend.

Running Jan. 20 to 28, the festival organized by UBC Okanagan professor Neil Cadger, features boundary-pushing contemporary theatre, dance, music, animation and art from around the world.

“Every year, I have the pleasure of introducing local art lovers to exceptional performances that I’ve found at prestigious international festivals. Powerful, celebrated live art — like nothing else you will see in Kelowna. Sometimes funny, always thought-provoking, beautiful and occasionally strange, the performances are unforgettable,” says Cadger, who is also artistic director of Inner Fish Performance Company.

Living Things, which is in its eighth year, is financially supported by the City of Kelowna, UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, Canada Council for the Arts, Heritage Canada and the Central Okanagan Foundation. Admission prices range from free to $25 and up and tickets are available here.

You can catch the performances listed below at the Mary Irwin Theatre, the Black Box Theatre and the Kelowna Community Theatre main stage.

Living Things 2024 features: