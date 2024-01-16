Living Things Festival lights up Kelowna through the dark, cold days of winter

It’s the perfect way to wile away the cold, dark days of winter.
The Living Things Festival brings boundary-pushing live performance and art to several venues in Kelowna Cultural District starting this weekend.
Running Jan. 20 to 28, the festival organized by UBC Okanagan professor Neil Cadger, features boundary-pushing contemporary theatre, dance, music, animation and art from around the world.
“Every year, I have the pleasure of introducing local art lovers to exceptional performances that I’ve found at prestigious international festivals. Powerful, celebrated live art — like nothing else you will see in Kelowna. Sometimes funny, always thought-provoking, beautiful and occasionally strange, the performances are unforgettable,” says Cadger, who is also artistic director of Inner Fish Performance Company.
Living Things, which is in its eighth year, is financially supported by the City of Kelowna, UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, Canada Council for the Arts, Heritage Canada and the Central Okanagan Foundation. Admission prices range from free to $25 and up and tickets are available here.
You can catch the performances listed below at the Mary Irwin Theatre, the Black Box Theatre and the Kelowna Community Theatre main stage.
Living Things 2024 features:
- Ramanenjana – A performance blending dance with documentary, based on a historical ‘dance epidemic’ in Madagascar, featuring artists from Romania and Madagascar
- Dog Rising – A dance performance from Montréal that mirrors the life cycle and the dynamic flow of matter
- Marina Hasselberg – A solo cello concert from Portuguese artist Hasselberg - who served as the principal cellist of the Vancouver Island Symphony
- Canary – Created by Kelowna-based performer and professor Denise Kenney, Canary combines the poetic and imaginative possibilities of physical theatre, object theatre, and audience participation with a “Ted Talk” aesthetic
- Objects in Motion – A Living Things Festival favourite, Objects in Motion is an evening of international, animated short films curated by local artist, professor and animator Myron Campbell
- Plastique – Created out of plastic bags and almost nonverbal, Plastic/Plastique by Montréal’s Puzzle Theatre is an all-ages show that finds humour and delight in a frighteningly common material
- Playbook – Playbook is an interactive, immersive 5.1 sound, music, and text experience created by local artists
- The Noisebau – By Natali Leduc and David Gifford (Victoria), The Noisebau is an interactive and immersive architectural sound exhibition that encourages the audience to activate noise generators integrated into the built architecture – this exhibit will show at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art
- 8th Continent – An immersive installation by Bengi Agcal that transforms the digital realm into a space for community dialogue, encouraging participatory expression to raise awareness about the pervasive presence of plastics