Kelowna liquor store avoids fine thanks to due diligence

A Kelowna liquor store has avoided a penalty after selling alcohol to a minor thanks to robust systems in place to prevent it from happening.

The Berezan Liquor Store at 200-210 Highway 33 was caught in an undercover sting on July 12, 2023, selling a can of cider to a minor and not checking for ID. A $7,000 penalty was recommended.

Ownership of the liquor store admitted to the incident but claimed the defence of diligence.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch accepted that argument, and on Jan. 11, set aside the penalty.

It was noted that Berezan, which operates numerous liquor stores and pubs across B.C., uses a mystery shopper program to test its own staff for checking ID.

The Rutland liquor store had been mystery shopped 151 times in 12 years, with 133 passes and 18 fails, for an 88% pass rate. The “fails” were followed up with the staff. The program comes with significant financial cost for the company.

The Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch also noted that staff at the liquor store had been trained on checking ID and were expected to keep a log book of refusals of service. Cash registers include pop-ups that prompt cashiers to ask for ID.

“No system can be 100% perfect and personal issues may arise that even the best systems cannot prevent,” said Dianne Flood of the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

“Here, the cashier was not feeling well and only stayed at work due to being unexpectedly short-staffed. The cashier had an excellent prior work record and had illustrated a good understanding of his responsibilities in both his quarterly reviews and the mystery shopper program. The licensee had little reason to think a contravention might occur.”

Flood ruled that the store’s ownership had been “very diligent and thorough in its employee training and systems in place to prevent the sale of liquor to minors.”

“While there is always room for improvements, I find the defence of due diligence has been established.”