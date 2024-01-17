Kelowna trying to minimize affect of new housing laws on heritage area

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna's heritage conservation area could undergo some changes, consequences of the provinces new housing legislation designed to add more housing options while also speeding up the approval process.

The new legislation could have an affect on the area north and west of Kelowna General Hospital.

And according to city planning director Ryan Smith, it's the hospital itself that is at the heart of the issue.

A portion of the legislation requires cities to allow residential buildings up to 10 storeys within 200 metres of a specified transit oriented area and six storeys within 200 and 400 metres.

"There is no exemption for heritage conservation in this and one of the areas they did specify was Kelowna General Hospital which has been classified as a transit oriented area," Smith told council this week.

"Being an employer that brings approximately 3,000 employees every day, the province thought it met a threshold where it should be included."

That poses some challenges within the heritage conservation area which Smith says staff are trying to mitigate.

One way will be to utilize a more suburban form of zoning which should be more complementary and help keep the character of the area intact.

Smith says the city is working with the province in an effort to soften the blow.

"We will need to update heritage guidelines to support the changes as well.

"It's something the heritage community is concerned about and we are going to do the best we can to mitigate the overall change in that area."

The city is also working with the province to work around the 10 storey height allowance around the hospital due to its declaration as a transit oriented area.

Larger buildings will pose an issue for emergency helicopter traffic moving in and out of the hospital.

"Building heights need to be closely monitored so they don't breach helicopter flight paths," added Smith.

"Ten storey buildings in that area would do that. We can implement a six-storey version but not a 10-storey version without severely impacting the helicopter flight paths."

Smith says the province seems to be willing to work with the city on the issue.

Other changes the city will be implementing in the coming months include allowing for small scale, multi-unit housing.

In areas designated for single family development, up to four units would be allowed on a single suburban lot and up to six units on larger urban properties within the core area.

However, Smith says lot size and parking limitations could preclude that in some areas.

He says planning will not bring forward any infill projects that do not include parking for each unit.

Bylaw changes will be brought forward to align the city with the new legislation over the coming months.