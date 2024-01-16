Housing starts decline in 2023 across metro Kelowna

Photo: The Canadian Press

Housing starts took a dip across the Central Okanagan, bucking the trend seen across much of the province.

Figures releases by Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation Tuesday show housing starts in the metropolitan Kelowna region encompassing communities from Peachland to Lake Country, dropped by 12 per cent in 2023 over 2022 numbers.

Most of the dip was felt in the single detached housing market where housing starts fell 31 per cent with 453 stars compared with 657 the previous year.

The drop was not as pronounced in the rest of the categories combined which saw an 8 per cent dip from 2,517 starts compared with 2,752 in 2022.

Overall, the drop was 12 per cent across the board.

This compares with metro Vancouver and Victoria which saw overall increases of 28 and 4 per cent respectively and Kamloops which was flat with 522 starts in each of the previous two years.

Provincially, housing starts jumped 11 per cent while falling 7 per cent nationally.

The good news for Metro Kelowna came at the end of the year where overall housing starts fell just three per cent in December compared with the previous year.