Ice plant can’t handle the cold, pipe bursts at Kelowna Curling Club

Cindy White

The Kelowna Curling Club is one of several facilities in Kelowna impacted by the extreme cold weather in recent days. The ice plant couldn’t handle the cold and a pipe burst sometime on Sunday.

“The plant has a water cooling system on the outside and they’re very large, six inch pipe. It (the water) just wasn’t moving fast enough and it clogged up a bit and then it all just froze,” said KCC general manager Jock Tyre.

“We’ve got about 20 feet of frozen pipe out there. But then it affected fan belts and things like that, because we’re trying to blow and things were freezing up.”

The curling club wasn’t the only public building where clean up was underway. Burst pipes also caused a flood at MNP Place on Saturday and at Playtime Casino on Sunday. As well, The main school building at Anne McClymont Elementary is closed for a couple of weeks to make repairs after a water main break.

Warmer temperatures are on the way, but it doesn’t mean we are out of the woods when it comes to leaks and floods. Pipes that might have frozen and burst will start to thaw out and that's often when you notice the problem.

That’s why it’s always a good idea to make sure your home or business is properly heated and insulated.

“If you’re leaving town, keep your heat on,” advises Marissa Hilton McPherson of Total Restoration Services. “If you are able to have somebody pop in and check to make sure there are no issues, definitely we do recommend that so that you’re not returning to a big surprise.”

Curling was cancelled Monday and part of the day Tuesday at the Kelowna Curling Club while the ice plant was repaired and brought back online.