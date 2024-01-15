Kelowna crews douse structure fire in Rutland

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department says it was called at 8:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Leathead Rd.

Crews arrived to find a "fully involved structure," described as a workshop or office, with heavy smoke and flames.

"Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly and contain fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and fire investigators will be on scene in the morning," said platoon captain Corrie Lang.

A total of 19 firefighters responded alongside police, paramedics and FortisBC

There were no injuries.

