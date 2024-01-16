Large Dilworth development a boon for Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna

A development proposed for the south side of Dilworth Mountain bordering along the Okanagan Rail Trail will provide more for the city than much needed housing.

As part of the development, planner Dean Strachan said about 25 per cent of the site will be transferred to the city for parkland while a road dedication for the eventual Clement Road extension along the base of Dilworth Mountain is also included.

Strachan says the road dedication works out to about 2.13 hectares or a 30 metre corridor that goes along the base for construction of the road in the future.

Dilworth Drive will also be upgraded as part of the development.

Council unanimously approved the rezoning application for the development, expected to include about 650 housing units.

Strachan says the project would include a variety of different housing types with the bulk of those being at the base of the mountain in apartment housing with a satellite piece being multi-family townhouses.

Exactly how the development will be built out hasn't yet been determined.

Strachan stated a few times the city does not yet have the phasing plan.

"This is just land use today," he said.

And while council wholeheartedly endorsed the density being proposed, the extras were not lost on them.

"I agree this completely makes sense for density for numerous reasons, close to town centres and transportation," said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

"But it is also accomplishing many of our priorities in terms of land dedication for the Highway 33 extension as well as parks."