Kelowna man jailed 10 months after being caught driving looted BMW

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to 10 months in jail Monday afternoon for several charges, including being behind the wheel of a BMW that was stolen from a vacant townhome.

Daniel Kozub was in possession of the vehicle looted from a townhome that had been struck by a semi-truck back in April 2023.

On April 11, the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the townhome on Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

The home sat unoccupied due to the loss of structural integrity. A few weeks later, the homeowner's BMW was stolen from his garage.

Kelowna RCMP found Kozub in the vehicle on May 8 and arrested him.

Judge Monica McParland accepted a joint submission, or plea deal, from Crown and defense.

Kozub was sentenced to a total of six months behind bars for possessing the stolen vehicle and four months for possessing a taser ion a separate incident.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching both his release and probation orders.

Kozub, 38, has been in custody since his arrest and has served all but 13 days of his sentence.

He apologized for his actions Monday via video link.

"I have my Bible in my hand when I say this. I am sorry to the courts and the people I may have affected. I truly do mean that."

Shawn McKay, 45, was also charged with a number of criminal offenses in connection to the break-in at the damaged townhome.

Kozub was also handed an 18-month probation order.

McKay was never granted bail and remained in custody until he pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing stolen credit cards. As a result of the plea deal, the Crown dropped charges of breaking and entering and theft of a motor vehicle.

For the two convictions, McKay was handed a three-week jail sentence, followed by a 12-month probation order.