Argus Hospitality presents $150,000 cheque from Innkeeper's Gala to KGH Foundation

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Rudolf Heider, Lexxie Rush and Jessica Pearce of Argus Hospitality, and Gary Rozak, Carly Malchuk, Sean Ayers and Bettina Muller of KGH Foundation.

Now it’s official.

The 32nd annual Innkeeper’s Gala in November raised $150,000 for Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, and the big cheque presentation was made last Friday to put a stamp on the successful fundraiser.

Argus Properties invited KGH Foundation officials to Hotel Eldorado, where the event takes place each year, to accept the money that will aid the delivery of health care in the Central Okanagan.

All told, the Innkeeper’s Gala has raised more than $1.4 million for KGH Foundation over the years. November's sold-out event featured some of Kelowna’s best live entertainment, more than a dozen food and beverage stations, and much more.

“The Innkeeper’s Gala is an iconic seasonal tradition in Kelowna, and we were proud to host it once again,” Hotel Eldorado general manager Jessica Pearce said in a press release. “It is heartwarming to witness how generous the people of the Central Okanagan are.

“We are already planning for the 33rd Innkeeper’s Gala, which we promise will be bigger and better than ever. We want to thank all of our sponsors and those who attended and gave so generously to the KGH Foundation and our common fight against cancer.”