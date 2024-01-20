Sotheby’s International Realty Canada opens office in Kelowna to serve Interior

Photo: Sotheby's (L to R): Interior office manager Katey Robutka, Interior managing broker Nathan Flavel, Sotheby's president and CEO Don Kottick, and Vancouver managing broker Kevin O'Toole.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada is setting up shop in Kelowna.

The luxury real estate company has opened an office in the city that it believes will align with the “robust growth and dynamic changes in the region’s real estate landscape.” Its office is located in The Shore, across from Gyro Beach, and it will service clientele across the Thompson Okanagan, Shuswap and Kootenay Rockies regions.

“The B.C. Interior market has experienced a remarkable upswing in recent years, with a notable increase in demand for high-end real estate,” Sotheby’s International Realty Canada president and CEO Don Kottick said in a press release. “The opening of our new flagship office in Kelowna is a strategic move to harness our team’s deep-rooted market expertise in the area, and our brand’s expansive national and global marketing reach to serve new and longstanding clients.

“This launch underscores our confidence in the region’s top-tier real estate market, and our belief that areas including the Thompson Okanagan, Shuswap, and the Kootenay Rockies will continue to attract home buyers and investors from across B.C., Canada and around the world.”

Kelowna’s benchmark home prices have skyrocketed in recent years, with the single-family figure moving past the $1 million mark in December 2021. Sotheby’s expects that kind of activity to continue.

“Our expansion into the B.C. Interior is a strategic response to clear market signals,” regional managing broker Nathan Flavel said. “We are seeing a significant uptick in demand for conventional and luxury real estate from locals, as well as newcomers drawn in by the region’s allure as a premier destination for upscale living. Known for its breathtaking landscapes, mountains, lakes and forests, the B.C. Interior has also emerged as a destination for luxury experiences, including exclusive wineries, fine dining, a vibrant arts scene, and premier ski and recreational activities.

“Favourable costs of living and real estate prices in comparison to other major Canadian metropolitan areas also add to the region’s appeal.”