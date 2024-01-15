Kelowna RCMP confirm 38-year-old man reported missing in December has been found dead

Photo: Contributed Ryan Tomlinson

A missing 38-year-old man has been found dead, but police say no foul play is suspected.

Kelowna resident Ryan Tomlinson was reported missing on Dec. 14 in the Lower Mission area.

On Jan. 7, Kelowna RCMP were advised of a deceased man found in a wooded area off Benvoulin Road at Casorso Road.

“Kelowna RCMP have been working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the deceased and inform the family first and foremost,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

When Tomlinson first went missing, his family told Castanet the 38-year-old was experiencing homelessness.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family," Gauthier added.