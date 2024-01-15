Canada Post issues service alert for BC Interior

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Canada Post has issued service alerts for the entire BC Interior due to extreme cold.

A yellow alert has been issued for the BC Interior while a red alert has been issued for Prince George, B.C.

“A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays,” said Canada Post in a statement.

“Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority.”

Residents are encouraged to clear ice and snow from their walkways, stairs and driveways to ensure safe access for mail carriers.