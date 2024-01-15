Playtime Casino open to the public after burst pipe Sunday afternoon

Contributed
Playtime Casino Kelowna has reopened to the public.
Clarissa Pruden, general manager of Playtime Casino, confirms with Castanet that casino-goers were forced to evacuate Sunday afternoon due to a burst pipe.
"We were closed due to a pipe burst in the kitchen. There was minimal damage, just some stuff getting wet and soggy."
Clinton Wood said he was playing a game Sunday afternoon at the casino when an alarm sounded, and everyone was told to leave the building.
Wood sent Castanet a video of water pouring out of the building by the parkade.
Pruden says the casino reopened a short time after the small flood.
"We were only closed for about 20 minutes," she said.