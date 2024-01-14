227086
Kelowna  

Playtime Casino customers evacuated from building due to burst water pipe

Playtime Casino flooded

Contributed

It wasn't a lucky afternoon for some casino-goers who were interrupted by a burst water pipe on Sunday afternoon at Playtime Casino.

Clinton Wood says he was playing a game when an alarm sounded, and everyone was told to leave the building.

Wood says water poured out of the building after a burst water pipe in the casino's kitchen.

"Water was running all over the place and onto the street below by the parkade. We got a pretty good car wash. All these people making all that money, and then the alarm went off. I joked that we were making too much money."

"There were quite a few people there," Wood said.

Castanet has reached out to Playtime Casino for comment. It is unknown how long the casino will be closed.

