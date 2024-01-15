Temperatures to warm up as week goes on, snow expected in Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Although temperatures will still be below normal for the majority of the week, Environment Canada says that as the week progresses, the Okanagan will slowly thaw out.

Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron says temperatures will hover below -10°C until midweek.

"There is definitely an improvement. It will remain several degrees below freezing. The nights will not be quite as cold," he said.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -16°C.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a high of -13°C.

Tuesday night may see a significant amount of snow, according to Bergeron.

"It's too early to be too precise, but it could be a significant snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday," he added.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will see a high of -8°C and periods of snow.

Friday will reach a high of -3°C with a chance of flurries.

Saturday will warm up to zero with a chance of snow.

