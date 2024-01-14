Anne McClymont Elementary will be closed for two weeks to repair water main

Photo: Contributed

A water main break at Anne McClymont Elementary (AME) will temporarily close the main school building for emergency repairs.

In a press release sent out Sunday afternoon by Central Okanagan Public Schools, the incident happened on Friday night during the extreme cold weather event.

"School District Operation staff were able to respond immediately on Friday night and are grateful for the prompt response of the Kelowna Fire Department and City of Kelowna staff who ensured a successful effort to minimize damage despite the extreme weather. Further work is currently underway to repair the mechanical failure and understand the exact cause," the release stated.

AME will be closed for two weeks during repairs.

"There are plans in place to accommodate most AME classes in nearby schools during the temporary measure. Staff are working with families to minimize disruption to learning, transportation, and childcare routines," said Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent and CEO of SD23.

Grades two through five will not attend on Monday, January 15 to allow transition to an adjusted program that will begin Tuesday.

Students at Anne McClymont Primary (K-1) will attend their school as usual, as the repairs do not affect its function.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools is grateful to families for their understanding and adapting to the temporary measures. The District commends all staff and partners who worked around the clock over the weekend to minimize damage to the school. The District also thanks the many staff who are working hard to enact contingency plans for learning and accommodate students in their schools,"Kaardal added.