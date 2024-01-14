More daily temperature records were set in the Okanagan Saturday, as cold snap continues

Photo: Allison Cociani

More temperature records fell across British Columbia Saturday, including in the Okanagan, as the cold snap continues across the province.

In total, 17 communities in B.C. broke records for the coldest Jan. 13 ever recorded.

In the South Okanagan, Penticton broke its daily minimum record, with a low of -27.6 C, breaking the previous record set in 1950 by more than 3 degrees.

Osoyoos also smashed its previous record, with a low of -22.3 C.

To the north of the valley, Salmon Arm was particularly frigid, setting a new record of -30.4 C, breaking a record that has stood for 113 years.

Other Interior communities that set new daily low records included Revelstoke (-27.3 C), Nakusp (-23.7 C), Nelson (-21.9 C), Cranbrook (-36.8 C) and Trail (-26.9 C).

The coldest area in the province Saturday was in Yoho National Park, where the weather station there recorded a low of -42.6 C.

While Kelowna didn't break any daily temperature records, a low of -30 C was recorded at Kelowna International Airport.

Temperatures are expected to begin to rise moderately over the next few days, with Kelowna's forecast calling for highs in the minus mid-teens through to next week. Snow is expected to fall in the city beginning Wednesday.