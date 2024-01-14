Local videographer captures drone footage of Okanagan Lake 'sea smoke'

A local videographer captured beautiful drone footage of a unique phenomenon that's been occurring on Okanagan Lake during the current cold snap.

Jake Allen flew his drone over downtown Kelowna towards Okanagan Lake Saturday morning at about 7:30 a.m.

The resulting timelapse footage shows what's known as “sea smoke” rolling over the lake.

Last week, Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau told Castanet sea smoke occurs when very cold air sits over warmer water.

“The air has to be much, much colder than the water so that you have a really strong temperature gradient over the water,” she said.

“In a case like this, where we have a lot of cold air in place, as long as that temperature gradient is maintained you could still be seeing this steam fog persisting.”

The unique phenomenon has been occurring over the past few days, as temperatures have hovered around -20 C in the city.

Allen also captured some drone sunset shots over the lake Saturday evening, seen below.

Photo: Jake Allen