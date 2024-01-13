A reminder to stay safe on frozen lakes after two people and their dog fall into Okanagan Lake Saturday

Photo: RDCO

Two people and their dog have been rescued by a bystander after falling through a sheet of ice on Okanagan Lake near the access point of Kalamoir Regional Park in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the 4000 block of Collens Hill Rd. just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon after the pair and their dog were seen falling through the ice approximately 100 metres from the shoreline.

The fire rescue crew says that while they were en route to the incident, bystanders who witnessed what happened quickly jumped into action and assisted with the extraction of the patients from the water.

"Upon arrival, WKFR crews assisted the patients into the cab of their apparatus to help warm them from their exposure to the elements prior to transferring them to BCAS. West Kelowna Fire Rescue is grateful for the fast actions of the bystanders, no doubt increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome," said WKFR in a written statement to Castanet.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue would like to remind all locals and visitors alike to:

Ensure their dogs and other pets are on a leash when around frozen bodies of water. Shoreline ice is weak and can, as in this case, result in accidents if your pet is exploring

If you are planning on ice fishing, follow posted signage and know ahead of time what the safe thickness is for the activity prior to venturing onto the ice

Let someone know your plan if you are going onto the ice and always wear a personal floatation device (PFD)

If you witness someone falling through the ice, call 911 immediately, stay on solid ground, and continue to watch the person until trained and equipped personnel arrive to conduct the rescue

The current condition of the two people and the dog are not known at this time.

For a complete rundown of tips and tricks for when you fall through a sheet of ice and into a cold body of water, click here.