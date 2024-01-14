A number of sailboats have sunk in Okanagan Lake after cold snap

Out at Manhattan Point in Kelowna, a number of sailboats are either semi-submerged or fully submerged in Okanagan Lake after the recent cold snap.

Local resident and lakefront property owner Mike Bernhardt has been warning people for years about the potential dangers of mooring your boat in the bay of Manhattan Point, but he says nobody seems to listen.

“It actually happens every year. This year has been the worst so far through these cold snaps," Bernhardt said.

"We’ve got all these illegally moored vessels out here, they end up loading up with ice, getting heavy and sinking to the bottom of the lake. We’ve brought this up to the City countless times — myself and my neighbours — they direct us to the RCMP, who direct us to the Ministry of Environment, who direct us to the Coast Guard or the Ministry of Natural Resources.

"It seems like nobody really has jurisdiction or resources to dedicate to this and it’s kind of a shame, right? We’ve got this beautiful pristine waterway here, sandy bottom, a couple of really nice public beaches and the public enjoy this every year."

According to Bernhardt, there's at least a dozen sunken boats at Manhattan point alone. He and his neighbours are worried about the pollution it's causing in Okanagan Lake.

Bernhardt has found all sorts of unwanted items at the bottom of the lake, including fibreglass, toilets, engine blocks and more.

He says it's time the proper authorities step up and deal with the growing problem sooner rather than later.

“The issue is they’re not being policed. The City has started removing buoys but they’re unable to actually remove buoys with vessels attached to them, which has almost precipitated the problem because people don’t want to remove their boats. And therefore when they’re left there year round, this is the outcome,” said Bernhardt.

“I think it’s time the City coordinates with the right agencies and does something about this. I know a few years ago in Sutherland they were able to gain jurisdiction over that and ban illegally moored vessels, which really cleaned the problem up. That’s what the residents on Manhattan Point and I think the public that enjoys this waterway would like to see so that we could prevent this from happening more in the future.”

Castanet has reached out to the City of Kelowna for comment, but has yet to hear back.