Pipes burst at Kelowna's MNP Place Saturday, sending water onto indoor soccer fields

Water poured out of pipes at Kelowna's MNP Place Saturday.

Castanet reader Stephanie Carls sent in a video of water pouring out of pipes high above the indoor soccer fields at the sports facility on Gordon Drive, formerly known as the Capital News Centre.

With temperatures hovering around -20 C in Kelowna on Saturday, the damage has presumably been caused by freezing pipes.

Castanet has been unable to reach any of MNP Place's management, so the extent of the damage is not clear at this time. It's not known if the facility has been closed down for the time being.

Carls says staff have begun to clean up the water.