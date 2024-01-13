Power restored to Lake Country, Westside Rd homes Saturday

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE: 2:05 p.m.

It appears that BC Hydro crews have restored power to the Lake Country and Westside Road areas, following a widespread outage earlier Saturday.

The outage, which impacted 3,334 homes, lasted for about two hours.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

Thousands of homes in Lake Country and along Westside Road are without power Saturday, as temperatures hover around -20 C.

Just before noon, power was knocked out to 3,332 homes between Kelowna and Vernon.

On the west side of Okanagan Lake, the outage runs along Westside Road from Wilson Landing to the Killiney Beach area.

On the east side of the lake, the outage covers a large portion of Lake Country, west of Highway 97.

On its website, BC Hydro says the cause of the outage is “under investigation” and crews have been assigned to the outage. There is no estimate at this time as to when power may be restored.

The outage is of particular note Saturday, as it could cause issues for people trying to heat their homes during the significant cold snap much of B.C. is facing.