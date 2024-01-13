Big White opens some lifts Saturday, after cold-weather closure Friday

Photo: Big White

After the cold weather forced the closure of operations Friday, Big White is opening some of their chairlifts Saturday.

As of 8:40 a.m., the ski resort has announced it will open the Bullet Express, Ridge Rocket, Black Forest and Plaza chairs this morning. The temperature at the resort currently sits at about -26 C.

Friday, Big White made the last minute decision to not open any chairs due to extreme cold. It was slightly colder Friday, at about -30 C.

Night skiing and tubing have been cancelled Saturday due to the cold, as well as the weekly Saturday fireworks show.

The cold has impacted other ski resorts as well. Apex Mountain is not operating at all Saturday, while SilverStar is only running the gondola and Silver Queen chair.

Sun Peaks is also running limited operations, while the opening of most of Revelstoke's chairs will be delayed.