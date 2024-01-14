Rent prices in Central Okanagan rise more than 7% over course of 2023

Photo: The Canadian Press

The average asking price for one- and two-bedroom rental units in the Central Okanagan both increased more than 7% in 2023.

According to Castanet’s classifieds data, the average asking price for a one-bedroom home in December 2023 was $1,570. That represented a 7.7% increase from December 2022, when the average was $1,458.

The two-bedroom average asking price last month was $2,204, which marked a 7.5% increase over the last 12 months. The average two-bedroom rent in December 2022 was $2,051.

Last month’s data was based on 58 one-bedroom listings and 103 two-bedroom advertisements in Castanet’s classifieds section.

December’s two-bedroom average asking price of $2,204 marked the first monthly increase since July, while the one-bedroom average of $1,570 represented the third decrease in the last four months.