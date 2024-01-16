Incubator seeking BC businesses that focus on regenerate circular economy

Photo: ShareWares ShareWares was a recent Project Zero participant.

Synergy Foundation is scouring the province for ecopreneurs who are ready to take their idea to the next level.

Project Zero, an eight-month business incubator that supports innovators whose solutions lead the way toward a regenerative circular economy, will begin in April and run until the end of the year. A Kelowna company that took part in a recent Project Zero is The Rogerie, which sells 3D-printed, sustainable home goods from recycled plastic filament.

“Project Zero gave me the tools and support to elevate my passion into a venture, all while enabling me to stick to my values,” said Annie Dahan, a participant in the 2023 program whose venture, Seacork Acoustics, won the end-of-year pitch event for her biodegradable acoustic panels made of regeneratively-grown seaweed.

The program has graduated 59 ventures since it began in 2019, creating over 140 green jobs in B.C.

From April to December, successful applicants will develop and polish a business plan and pitch, build a foundation of business fundamentals and entrepreneurial skills, receive one-on-one mentorship, and network with industry experts and fellow entrepreneurs.

Project Zero is free for all successful applicants, who must be based in B.C., is planning to develop in the province and is not making more than $500,000 in revenue.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, and can be filled out here.