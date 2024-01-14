CFA Society Okanagan's annual Forecast Dinner will feature American financial expert

Photo: X.com

Chartered Financial Analysts Society Okanagan will be holding its 15th annual Forecast Dinner later this month.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Danielle DiMartino Booth, touted as a “global thought leader in monetary policy, economics and finance,” according to CFA Society Okanagan. She will provide her thoughts on the year ahead during the event, which will be held on Thursday, Jan. 25, at Kelowna’s Coast Capri Hotel.

“Our Forecast Dinners are designed to bring thought-provoking, high-value speakers in the field of finance and economics to the Okanagan,” CFA Society Okanagan president Kwame Boateng said in a press release. “Last year, we had our former governor of the Bank of Canada, Stephen Poloz, as keynote. We are continuing in that theme of excellence this year with Danielle DiMartino Booth.”

Booth founded QI Research in 2015, and she appears frequently on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox News, Fox Business News, BNN Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance and other major media outlets. She is also the author or FED UP: An Insider’s Take on Why the Federal Reserve is Bad for America.

PenderFund Capital Management lead portfolio manager Geoff Castle will lead the moderated question-and-answer session part of the event, which will allow attendees to gain key financial insights for the year ahead.

More information about this year’s Forecast Dinner can be found here.