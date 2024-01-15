BC Fruit Growers' Association finds replacement for retiring general manager

Photo: LinkedIn

BC Fruit Growers’ Association has found the replacement for its retiring general manager.

Melissa Tesche will take over from Glen Lucas, who will call it a career on March 4 after 25 years as BCFGA’s GM.

“We are very happy to welcome Melissa to the BCFGA team,” president Peter Simonsen said in a press release. “It is a great advantage that past general manager Glen Lucas has developed a transition plan, which started last March, and that Glen has agreed to support Melissa in her new role.”

Tesche has served as general manager of the Kootenay Sterile Insect Release Board since 2015 and also has experience with Okanagan Water Basin Board. She has degrees in conservation biology, secondary sciences and biological sciences.

Tesche grew up in northern Alberta and had grandparents who were grain farmers, and aunts and uncles who raised cattle. She also spent a year in Australia visiting farms, working on apple and tomato lines, and picking apples, cantaloupe and watermelon.

“While I will miss my position and colleagues at SIR, I am energized for the tasks and challenges ahead,” Tesche said. “I’m not a grower myself, but I’ve watched my family experience the joy and the heartbreak that comes with producing food. I understand the critical role that farmers play.

“I am excited to work for the BCFGA to make sure that the government and the public understand the importance of the Southern Interior tree fruit sector as well.”