Motorsports Spectacular makes a pitstop in Kelowna this weekend

Motorsports Spectacular is back in Kelowna for a weekend of fun as some of the world’s most famous monster trucks will be ripping and roaring through 600 tons of dirt.

“Five of the biggest, baddest monster trucks on the planet, 12 feet tall, 11 feet wide, 10,000 pounds, and they’re going to tear up Prospera Place. Have a look out here and you can imagine what this place is going to look like for the next two days in Kelowna,” said motorsports spectacular announcer Doug de Nance.

Five time Canadian champion and Kelowna local Marvin Anderson will be driving the Identity Theft Monster truck this weekend, and he’ll be looking to win first place across several competitions, including the monster truck freestyle.

“There’s three of them. A wheelie contest, which is now a skills contest. That’s what that big box in the middle is all about. That’ll be here judged by you as a fan. And then there’s straight ahead drag racing, and of course, monster truck freestyle, which everybody loves! But wait! There’s more. Three freestyle motocross guys thirty feet above the arena floor. You gotta be here!” said de Nance.

For the real motorsports fanatics out there, doors will be opening early for the party in the pits, where you get to meet and greet the drivers.

“The party in the pits is one of my favourite times. I mean, at the end of the day, I’m just like you, I’m up in the stands. Well actually, I’ve got a better seat on the arena floor. And why I always love to come to the pit parties is the same reason you do, to meet the drivers up close in person, hang out with the fans, listen to what’s going on, get all the dirt, and of course, see the trucks up close and in person,” said de Nance.

There will be three different Motorsports Spectacular shows taking place in Kelowna this weekend, with two on Saturday (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and one on Sunday (1 p.m.). Tickets are still available at the box office or through Select Your Tickets.