Kelowna Gospel Mission issues call for cold weather donations

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Mission

The extreme cold has sent temperatures plummeting across the province Friday and the cold snap looks like it will last right through the weekend.

The current forecast is calling for temperatures to dip below -20°C making life difficult and dangerous for those living unsheltered.



Kelowna's Gospel Mission has jumped into action in response to the sever weather conditions.

KGM has recently expanded its shelter capacity at Bay Avenue to accommodate up to 65 residents.

"In addition, our dedicated Outreach team is working closely with community partners to distribute cold weather supplies, as well as providing support to individuals who are sheltering outside by operating in downtown Kelowna and Rutland," says KGM spokesperson Vanessa Hair.



"As homelessness and poverty continue to rise in Kelowna, the number of individuals at risk during this dangerous drop in temperature is higher than ever. Therefore, we urgently request donations of essential winter items, including gloves, hand warmers, sleeping bags, and tents to be dropped off at either the KGM Thrift Store, 125 Roxby Rd. or the Leon Shelter, 251 Leon Ave., at the Outreach office door at the back of Leon shelter on the right-hand side of the building."

Hair says the donations will be distributed by their outreach team to help protect the unhoused.

"In collaboration with our community partners, we are coming together to provide winter clothing for individuals experiencing homelessness," Hair says the demand for help is urgent and much appreciated.



"Gospel Mission is committed to addressing this pressing need," says Hair.

For information or to donate click here.