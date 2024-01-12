Four weeks left for nominations for 49th Kelowna Civic and Community Awards

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Stands With Ukraine founder Denys Storozhuk with the 2022 Anita Tozer Memorial Award.

Time is starting to run out to submit nominations for Kelowna's 49th annual Civic and Community Awards.

Nominations for 2023 award recipients close Friday, Feb. 9, four weeks from now.

Nominations will be accepted for individuals, teams, corporations and non-profit groups in 13 separate categories.

“The civic awards is an opportunity to celebrate individuals, groups and businesses that have made a positive difference in our community," said event development supervisor Chris Babcock.

"Whether through arts and culture, sports and recreation, environmental protection, social justice, or community service, we want to hear about the people and organizations that inspired you in 2023."

Categories include:

Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation - Volunteer Organization of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award - male and female high school athletes of the year

All three finalists for the Young Citizen of the Year award will receive funding towards their post-secondary goals through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. This award's recipient will receive $2,000 and the remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient for Teen Honour in the Arts will also receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, sponsored by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Finalist and winners will be honoured at a gala celebration Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Laurel Packinghouse.