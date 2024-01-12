Four weeks left for nominations for 49th Kelowna Civic and Community Awards

Time is starting to run out to submit nominations for Kelowna's 49th annual Civic and Community Awards.
Nominations for 2023 award recipients close Friday, Feb. 9, four weeks from now.
Nominations will be accepted for individuals, teams, corporations and non-profit groups in 13 separate categories.
“The civic awards is an opportunity to celebrate individuals, groups and businesses that have made a positive difference in our community," said event development supervisor Chris Babcock.
"Whether through arts and culture, sports and recreation, environmental protection, social justice, or community service, we want to hear about the people and organizations that inspired you in 2023."
Categories include:
- Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
- Young Citizen of the Year
- Champion for the Environment
- Corporate Community of the Year
- Honour in the Arts
- Teen Honour in the Arts
- Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year
- Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year
- Central Okanagan Foundation - Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Male & Female Athlete of the Year
- Augie Ciancone Memorial Award - male and female high school athletes of the year
All three finalists for the Young Citizen of the Year award will receive funding towards their post-secondary goals through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. This award's recipient will receive $2,000 and the remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
The recipient for Teen Honour in the Arts will also receive a $500 entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan, sponsored by the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
In addition, the recipient for the Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation from the Central Okanagan Foundation.
Finalist and winners will be honoured at a gala celebration Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Laurel Packinghouse.