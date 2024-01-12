Higher construction costs prompt IH to seek more funds from RDCO

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health needs an additional $8.6 million from the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District within the 2024 budget.

The additional funds, on top of $14 million already approved, represent the CORHD portion of Interior Health's $60.7 million budget.

Much of the additional monies required from the 2024 RDCO budget are due to "cost pressures" on approved projects.

Dan Goughnour, IH corporate director of business operations told the regional board this week costs have exceeded escalation contingencies included with project budgets in many cases.

Most of those are due to construction costs.

The CORHD is being asked for more than $7.2 million in additional funding for the KGH pharmacy upgrade, KGH MRI replacement and KGH CT scanner project.

Funding is also being requested for a new innovative project being launched by the Ministry of Health.

Hospital at Home will allow Interior Health to expand its acute care capacity by up to 18 qualifying patients by providing care at home rather than at the hospital.

Services will be provided and monitored virtually with in-person care provided when needed.

This could include services such as antibiotics for infections or some cardiac monitoring.

IH is also seeking $360,000 of the $900,000 cost of purchasing a property on Glenwood Avenue adjacent to Cottonwoods.

It wasn't revealed exactly what the property will be used for.

The financials being brought to the board in February will include all of IH's requests.

The board was told the requests are well within its yearly IH budget of $10 million.