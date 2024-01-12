Province seeks forfeiture of Lake Country home, SUV, cash following drug bust

Photo: RCMP Firearms seized during the March 3, 2023 police raid at several Okanagan properties.

The provincial government is looking to seize a Lake Country home, Range Rover and more than $58,000 in cash from a man they allege has been trafficking large amounts of drugs in the Okanagan.

The civil forfeiture proceedings stem from a March 3, 2023 police raid on three homes in Lake Country, Armstrong and Kelowna and a storage locker in West Kelowna. At the time, Sgt. David Evans of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit called the bust the “largest and most significant drug and gun seizure this team has completed.”

Police said they found more than 30 kilograms of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl, and synthetic opioid pills, along with 45 firearms, including so-called “ghost guns” – homemade, untraceable firearms.

No criminal charges have been laid in the case yet, but it appears the criminal investigation continues. In May, the Crown successfully applied for the further detention of evidence in the case.

While criminal charges have yet to be laid, the provincial government's Civil Forfeiture Office is working to seize the Lake Country home and vehicle of one of the people alleged to have been involved in the drug trafficking operation. In the civil suit, filed in June, the province says $58,250 in cash, six firearms and body armour was found at the Lake Country home of Jesse Bou-Saleh during the March raids.

The Stillwater Court home and vehicle are registered to Bou-Saleh's spouse, but the province says Bou-Saleh is the "true" owner of the vehicle.

While the raid occurred this past March, the Civil Forfeiture Office says Bou-Saleh has been trafficking drugs and employing others in the local drug trade since before June 2022.

The civil forfeiture claim says approximately 12 kilograms of fentanyl, a kilogram of cocaine, a kilogram of MDMA, 500 grams of methamphetamine and 28 kilograms of a cutting agent were found in the West Kelowna storage locker on Carrington Road, while the 45 firearms were found at the Kelowna home on Majoros Road.

The Civil Forfeiture Office claims Bou-Saleh's Lake Country home, Range Rover and the $58,250 in cash are “proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity,” including the production of and trafficking of controlled substances, firearms offences and tax evasion.

Bou-Saleh filed his own response to the civil forfeiture on Oct. 31, 2023, denying “each and every allegation” put against him. He says he did not participate in any unlawful activity and that his house was not purchased using proceeds of any unlawful activity. He also challenges the Civil Forfeiture Act as a whole, claiming it's unconstitutional.

In a landmark BC Civil Forfeiture case revolving around three Hells Angels' clubhouses, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Barry Davies previously ruled the part of the Act that referred to property that was "likely to be used in the future to engage in unlawful activity" was unconstitutional. But the BC Court of Appeal overturned that ruling.

The BC government has recently expanded the scope of their civil forfeiture regime, introducing "unexplained wealth order" legislation last year.

Bou-Saleh says the police's conduct in their investigation “resulted in serious breaches of the Charter and reveal a serial pattern of disregard for [Bou-Saleh's] rights.”

B.C.'s Civil Forfeiture Act operates through civil court rather than criminal, and a lower standard of proof is required. While criminal convictions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt, civil forfeiture cases are determined on a “balance of probabilities.”

The matter remains before the courts. This week, the file was moved to court in Vancouver, but it's not clear when the case may be resolved.

The BC Civil Forfeiture Office is also working to seize a 2007 Audi A4 related to the March 3, 2023 raids. In a separate notice of civil claim, the province alleges Erica Arlt was also involved in the drug trafficking operation, and was using the Audi to traffic drugs. As Arlt has yet to file a formal response to the forfeiture, the province is seeking a default judgment in the matter.

The province says the March 3 police raids related to the investigation of "Arlt and her affiliates." No criminal charges have been laid against Arlt at this time either.