UBCO cancels men's volleyball game, Canada Post issues mail weather alerts

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 12:32 p.m.

Canada Post has issued red and yellow delivery service alerts for much of British Columbia due to freezing temperatures and strong winds.

Prince George is under a red alert while the rest of the Interior of the province is on a yellow alert.

"A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. A yellow service alert means we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays," says Canada Post spokesperson Phil Rogers.

Canada Post will resume regular delivery once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so."The safety of our employees is our number one priority," Rogers says.

Canada Post can issue alerts for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event.

For more information on Canada Post delivery alerts click here.

"We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes," Rogers says.

ORIGINAL 12:05 p.m.

The cold weather has caused the cancellation of a U SPORTS game this weekend.

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's volleyball game, which was scheduled for Friday, January 12, against the Calgary Dinos has been postponed due to travel issues for the Dinos created by the extreme cold weather conditions.

The women's game will be played as scheduled with first serve set for 5 p.m. Friday.