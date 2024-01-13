New development proposed for Kelowna's Coronation Avenue

Photo: MGA Architecture

The reimagining of an old downtown Kelowna neighbourhood continues to move full speed ahead.

Fifth Avenue Properties is proposing a six-storey apartment development along the north side of Coronation Avenue.

The application submitted to city hall this week is for a development permit for the apartment on a five-lot consolidation between 578 and 602 Coronation Avenue.

The project is next to a six-storey, 60 unit condominium development currently under construction and across the street from a proposed 19-storey, 144-unit rental building yet to be considered by council.

The wood-frame building would include 85 for sale condo units broken down into eight studio, 66 one-bedroom, and 11 two-bedroom suites.

Parking would be provided through a double level, partially buried concrete parking structure.

"This project does not cater to one single demographic, rather it provides and encourages a mixture of unit types and pricing options," the application states.

"The ratio between studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom units is on par with market demands. The ratio of unit types does lean more heavily towards the one bedroom option as it is expected that students of the future UBCO campus will be a strong demographic for this area."

The application will make its way through various departments at city hall before going to council for consideration.