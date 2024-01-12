Kelowna firefighters put out garage fire in Rutland Friday morning

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Fire Department was quick to knock down a garage fire Friday morning.

At approximately 8:20 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of Bach Rd. in Rutland.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, upon arrival crews were reporting light grey smoke coming from the eavestrough of a detached garage.

"Fire crews gained entry and were able to quickly knock down a small fire in the corner of the garage. The fire was contained to one corner of the garage, crews did check for extension into the wall and ceiling space," said the Kelowna Fire Department in a written statement.

The fire was started by a cooking appliance and is not cause considered suspicious.