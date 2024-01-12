Sea smoke hovers over Okanagan Lake Friday

For those with eyes on Okanagan Lake Friday morning, you may have noticed a low fog hanging over the water.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau, this week’s extreme cold has created the perfect weather conditions for a winter phenomenon called sea smoke.

Several videos and photos have been sent into Castanet today showing the fog trickling over the lake, but what’s most impressive about the sea smoke is that it’s starting to rise high into the air, creating what looks like a fog tornado.

“I’m guessing that has to do with winds and convergence on the lake that are kind of making part of it look more like it’s converging at a point, but likely what we’re seeing here is a phenomenon called steam fog or evaporation fog or my favourite which would be sea smoke. Basically, it’s a type of fog that occurs when you have very cold air over warmer water,” said Charbonneau.

“The air has to be much, much colder than the water so that you have a really strong temperature gradient over the water. In a case like this, where we have a lot of cold air in place, as long as that temperature gradient is maintained you could still be seeing this steam fog persisting.”

With temperatures at the Kelowna airport reading -22°C, and Environment Canada saying things are expected to get colder.

“We are forecasting things to be very cold and continuing kind of today and tomorrow and even into Sunday. We do see some gradual warming coming in the long range, but yeah, at least for the next few days, cold temperatures are definitely expected to continue.”