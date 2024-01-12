Big White chairlifts closed due to frigid temperatures Friday

Photo: Big White

Skiers and boarders won't be able to hit the slopes at Big White today, as temperatures sit at -30 C.

Early Friday morning, Big White's lifts were put on standby due to the extremely cold temperatures, but as of 10:15 a.m., the resort has opted not to open any of the chairs.

“The lifts won't open, it's due to cold temperatures,” said Big White vice president Michael J. Ballingall. “If something was to break on a lift and people were stuck on the lift, it's just too cold right now.”

Thursday, Big White had announced they would be limiting its operations through the cold snap, including closing down the Bullet Express chair for night skiing. But it appears the cold temperatures are proving even more challenging than expected.

The Ridge Rocket Express, Black Forest Express, Plaza chair and Alpine T-bar were initially listed Friday morning on Big White's website as on standby due to “extreme cold weather,” but these chairs will now remains closed throughout the entire day.

Ballingall says they'll post an update about their weekend operations on their website and social media pages Saturday at 8 a.m.

The cold temperatures are expected to stick around, with forecast highs at the mountain of -25 C on Saturday and -15C on Sunday.

While the temperatures are particularly frigid, webcams from the resort show blue skies and sunny conditions. The webcams also show that very few people are out and about around the resort Friday morning.