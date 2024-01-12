Kelowna RCMP reunite lost engagement ring with grateful owner

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP has reunited a lost engagement ring with its rightful owner.

An engagement ring was turned over to Kelowna RCMP just after Christmas on December 27, 2023, by a Good Samaritan.

Turns out the ring, lost in downtown Kelowna, was a gift from the owner’s late husband which had great sentimental value.

The rightful owner was able to positively identify the ring with proof of ownership and is very thankful that it was turned in.

“This is a story with a happy ending for the owner. We applaud the Good Samaritan who initially brought the ring to the detachment and are pleased it is back on the finger of the rightful owner,” says RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters.