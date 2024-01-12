Lake Country council approves strip mall on old school site

Photo: Contributed

Lake Country council has paved the way for a new mixed-use development on the site of a former elementary school.

Council unanimously approved a rezoning and Official Community Plan application for a strip mall including residential housing during a public hearing earlier this week.

The development at Berry and Newene roads would be constructed on property that once housed Winfield Elementary school. The building was last used by the Boys and Girls Club.

"We need to get this going. We need services on the other side of the highway," said Mayor Blair Ireland of the development that has gone through several iterations over the years.

"I do respect what people had to say about the area."

Ireland was referring to feedback during the public hearing by members of the community who wished the hundred year old building and several old growth Ponderosa pines on the site be saved.

One opponent suggested several Ponderosa pines on the site are 200 years old or older and believed those trees should be saved. And, while the building is run down they believe there are ways in which it could be saved, remediated and used as part of a new development.

"I find it sad that it would be replaced by a Starbucks," he told council.

"I would love to see a proposal for a development that included saving the building, saving the trees. We have an opportunity to do something unique...but instead we're told they need to be efficient."

Representatives of an adjacent church also spoke to the effect construction would have on a daycare and respite which run out of the church during the week.

Ken Harvey, speaking on behalf of the developers said no decision has yet been made concerning the trees.

"We haven't gotten to the point whether we can keep them or not...we are just at zoning," said Harvey.

"We don't know what we are going to be building on site other than a commercial mixed-use in general terms."

As for the building itself, Harvey says it is structurally compromised with contaminants inside.

The motion council approved also includes two covenants tied to the site, one which includes restricting vehicle access off Berry Road to right in and right out and another which secures certain site design elements.

Specifics of the project are expected once an application is made for a development permit.