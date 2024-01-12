Habitat sets fundraising goals for 2024 in the Okanagan

Photo: Habitat for Humanity

Despite falling short of their fundraising goal, Habitat for Humanity wants to thank people and their dedicated volunteers who donated their refundable containers at the first bottle drive of 2024.

While the rain fell steadily throughout the day, the giving spirits of many Kelowna and West Kelowna residents were not dampened, nor were the spirits of the many Habitat volunteers who helped.

Habitat saw steady donations of thousands of bottles and cans throughout the four-hour drop off time on Jan. 6, gathering enough for $3,500 in cash.

"Even though we fell short of our $10,000 drive goal, this is a great start to our 2024 bottle drive efforts," said director of resource development Danielle Smith.

Habitat for Humanity has been doing bottle drives to raise money for years, raising tens of thousands of dollars for people in need of affordable housing, and they hope to raise another $25,000 through 2024.

Smith wants people to know that if you can’t drop off your refundable containers at one of their bottle drives throughout the year, you can always donate them at any of the Return-It depots throughout the Okanagan.

100 per cent of the funds collected from the refundable containers donated are used to help local families in need of safe, decent, and affordable homes.

Head to the Habitat for Humanity website to learn more about their bottle drives throughout the year.