Kelowna woman reels in trophy catch on trip to Mazatlan

A Kelowna woman is thanking the fishing gods after the catch of a lifetime during her recent trip to Mexico.

"It was supposed to be me and my sister but she got sick. So I said, I'm going anyway."

Crystal Morris says she loves to fish, so when it looked like her trip to Mazatlan was in jeopardy, she doubled down and decided to take the leap.

"I'm an avid fisherman, every place I go, I go fishing. I just love being in water so I don't care if I catch anything or not."

Morris says she could only afford to go fishing once, so she asked around for advice on a good guide in the area and found one.

"Big swells going out to go fishing thought I might get sick. But everything turned out amazing."

Morris says they weren't getting too many bites so she dug into her bag of tricks and pulled out a poem, called Ode to the Tuna God, something she made up during a prior fishing trip.

"Oh Tuna God so strong and free. Grant me with a fishing spree. Large and small assortment wide, make this trip a joyous ride. I've paid my dues two weeks or more, oh Tuna God please let me score, and then I throw coins in the ocean," says Morris.

Despite the poem and the coins, Morris was on her way to getting skunked when her luck changed.



"I threw more coins in the ocean because we weren't getting any bites and then we get this bite. I get in the chair and this sucker jumped out of the water right away you could tell it was a monster," said Morris.

She fought for more than 25 minutes watching as the mahi mahi, also known as dorado, fought to spit out the hook.

"It took two of them to bring it in the boat. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

When they got back to shore they measured the fish and it turned out to be taller than Morris, coming in at 63 inches (160.2 cm) or five-foot-two.

Unfortunately, they did not weigh the fish but Morris believes it would have come in between 30 and 35 kilograms or close to 70 pounds. Not a record, but not that far off. The current IGFA all tackle record is 39.91 kilograms or 88lb, caught in 1998 in Exuma, Bahamas by Chris Johnson of Florida.

Morris wasn't interested in hanging the trophy on her wall she was far more interested in turning it into dinner.

"I only had garlic and Montreal steak spice that's all I had. It was delicious. I did it on a cast iron skillet and then popped it in the oven. Mahi mahi is one of the best tasting fish, very much like tuna."

Morris credits her poem and love for being on the ocean as the reason for her trophy catch.

"The whole time I'm saying this poem in my head and I've got the music playing, it was just remarkable. It's just kind of my luck," Morris says.

Despite her love for fishing and being on the water, Morris says she hasn't had a lot of luck on Okanagan Lake or fishing for salmon on the coast.

The fisher managed to bring back some of her catch home and she shared some with friends now she can't wait for her next fishing expedition.