Residents of Kelowna's tent city just trying to survive the cold

Another fire sparked at Kelowna’s rail trail tent city Thursday morning, amid frigid temperatures, an example of desperation felt by the camp's residents to stay warm.

“Desperate people do desperate things to survive and that’s all there is to be said. If I was living outside I’d light a fire too," said community advocate Heather Friesen, who is a longtime volunteer at the encampment.

"And I think most people would and the people that are going to sit at home with the luxury of their heated homes are lying when they say they wouldn’t."

Tent city resident resident Erica Stewart says the encampment is miserable right now. “There’s definitely some upset people. It’s depressing. It’s cold. It’s definitely hard for some people who are not as well equipped."

Stewart's many layers of clothes, as well as her insulated tent are enough to keep her warm through the coldest nights so far, but she believes that some people experiencing homelessness right now aren’t so lucky.

Downtown resident Ainsley, who is also sleeping rough, said getting by right now is "like trying to survive a very hard, long and tiring day that’s very depressing and sad and I feel hopeless."

"Sometimes I’m glad I have Jesus Christ in my life to help me get through these streets and all the hard times on these streets,” he added.

“I’m against the wall because I don’t want to feel the blow of the wind, so I really can’t go much of anywhere else. When I’m really cold, I’ll go through a store and pretend I want to buy something before I walk back out.”

As the city waits for the construction of 120 tiny homes to help house people living outside, they say they’re doing what they can to help now, including handing out warming supplies like hand warmers, as well as bringing in three warming buses overnight — two more than last winter.

“At this time of year I know lots of people are really interested in donating supplies to those who are unhoused in our community and we ask that you redirect those to Kelowna Gospel Mission, to Kelowna Friendship Society or the thrift location in Rutland, as opposed to coming down here to the overnight outdoor shelter site and directly contributing," said Darren Caul, City of Kelowna director of community safety.

The city says the warming buses will be out nightly until at least Monday, providing people with a reprieve from the cold as they continue to monitor the weather.