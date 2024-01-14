Big White Official Community Plan open house January 24

Photo: Big White

You could have a say on the future of Big White.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has announced details of the Big White Official Community Plan (OCP) open house event.

The OCP will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the White Crystal Inn Conference Room.

Participants will get the chance to have their say on the future of the community.

Residents and visitors will be able to provide feedback on topics including solid waste management, parks and trails, as well as the proposed direction for cultural, community facilities, and natural hazards and emergency preparedness.

The transition of the Big White transfer station to an attended facility will also be up for discussion.

Ahead of the meeting, an 'hours of operation' survey can be completed online to ensure access hours meet needs.

The next Big White OCP open house will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

For more information click here.