Trinity Church Kelowna raises $64K for food security

Photo: Contributed

Trinity Church Kelowna's Christmas campaign raised $64,000 for programs dedicated to fighting food insecurity.

The funds were raised through the church's five Christmas shows days before Christmas.

Of the total, $32,041.86 will be given directly to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The remaining $32,041.86 will be sent to Compassion Canada's Global Food Security Programs.

"These dollars will be donated to help fight global food insecurity in our city and world," Trinity said in a statement.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is a non-profit organization, relying on community support to help ensure anyone requiring food assistance gets the help they need.

Compassion Canada's Global Food Security Program enables local churches in partner countries to bring relief and build resilience in their communities.