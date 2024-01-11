Wind gusts blow waves over Kelowna's William R. Bennett Bridge

Driving conditions on Kelowna's William R. Bennett Bridge are being impacted by the high winds, making for slippery conditions and impacting visibility.

The poor conditions have caused at least one collision, and emergency crews are currently blocking a westbound lane in the middle of the bridge.

Traffic on the bridge is down to one lane because of the incident and city crews are on the scene working to de-ice the areas impacted by the blowing, freezing water.

Holly Thompson drove over the bridge just before noon and said the waves crashing over the bridge took her by surprise.

"Waves are splashing over onto the road causing ice and slippery conditions," she told Castanet.

"The wave hit my windshield directly and froze instantly. I could not see out my window, had to slow right down, slid, put my hazards on and drove extremely slow with only a bit of visibility out my driver-side window. Drivers need to be aware of the conditions."

Environment Canada is calling for very windy conditions this afternoon with wind gusts from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h

For the latest driving conditions check DriveBC and Castanet web cameras.