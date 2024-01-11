Development permits sought for two infill projects outside Kelowna's downtown core

Photo: Lime Architecture Gore Street

Kelowna-based Lime Architecture has filed paperwork with the City of Kelowna seeking development permits for a couple of low-rise developments just outside the downtown core.

They are proposing a two-storey, four unit building on a single lot at the corner of Gordon Drive and Martin Avenue.

Located between downtown and the Bankhead area, the application states the area is ideally situated for multi-use residential use as it experiences tremendous growth with low market availability.

It includes four parking stalls in a shared detached garage and private rooftop decks for each of the four residences.

"Achieving four residences on the property while being sensitive to the neighbourhood was felt to be important from a location and sustainability standpoint," the application stated.

"The result is an attractive infill project that provides needed residential units, addresses the human scale while being sensitively designed to reduce impact on neighbouring properties."

A second development permit is being sought for 2654 Gore Street within the South Pandosy urban centre.

The three-storey building would accommodate seven living units, 11 parking stalls as well as six short-term bicycle spaces and seven long-term bicycle stalls.

"Because of its associated high walk score and high bike score, the reliance on automobile use is greatly reduced allowing the area to diversify while creating healthy community practices and reducing the residents carbon footprint," the application states.

Planning staff and other departments will review the applications before city council gets a chance to weigh in later in the year.